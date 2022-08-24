Retreat: Journey Into Conscious Dying

The Conscious Dying Institute (CDI) holds Journey Into Conscious Dying, a retreat at Sanctuary in the Pines, in Flat Rock, from Thursday, August 25, through Sunday, August 28. The retreat is designed to alleviate the fear, apprehension and denial that often surround death and grief and to show participants how to live more fully and consciously in the present by preparing for death.

“Death can allow an entire family to get right to the point of what is truly important in life and to heal and complete relationships,” says CDI founder Tarron Estes. “It can pull back the wall of the body and allow one to feel their essential, spiritual self and see the world as the beautiful place that it is.”

Retreat participants will explore their dreams, hopes and fear surrounding death through one-on-one engagement, group practices and rituals, including a grief ceremony supported by the power of live music. Guests will learn to cultivate compassion, deep listening, openness, forgiveness and love for themselves and others. These practices work to create emotional congruence, completion and integration in important aspects of life: mental, emotional and spiritual. This gathering is designed to be a deeply nourishing, enlivening and transformative experience that leaves participants feeling renewed by their sense of a balanced relationship within the cycle of life and death.

“It’s important that we offer a caring, healing experience that can mend the isolation, fear and separation of the last two years,” says Estes. “Having conversations and experiential, transformative practices that bring more understanding, identify concerns and explore how to have a good death is important during this turbulent time we are living in.”

For more details, visit ConsciousDyingInstitute.com/events or email Woods Winfree at Woody@ConsciousDyingInstitute.com.