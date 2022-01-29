Seeking Health & Wellness in a Challenging Time

Making time for health and wellness is always good practice, but never more crucial, it seems, than when a global pandemic, environmental fragility and social justice issues make mental and physical wellbeing a necessity for weathering the storms. In our February issue, find visits with some of Western North Carolina’s professionals skilled at helping people look and feel their best as we settle into 2022.

Jewelry maker Suzy Johnson of FourElements Beadworks creates jewelry that for some wearers improves their lives physically and emotionally. “As I’m working I’m feeling the energy of the gemstones and, once completed, I realize the complexities of how the stones work together,” says Johnson.

Clients of Asheville’s Rock Bottoms report improved posture, increased strength and stability, and changes in physicality. The efficient strength training method works well for some clients with conditions such as arthritis, degenerative disc disease and fibromyalgia.

Find stories also on improving your home’s air quality, getting a good night’s sleep, nonsurgical facial reconstruction and the latest techniques in acupuncture and Chinese medicine.

“The first wealth is health,” said Ralph Waldo Emerson. Spend some time this year investing in your own well-being. Good health is something each and every one of us deserves in order to live fully and get the most out of, in poet Mary Oliver’s words, this “one wild and precious life.”