Seraph Brass to Perform in Asheville March 26

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents the acclaimed Seraph Brass in concert Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in downtown Asheville.

“During Women’s History Month, it seems appropriate to present a ground-breaking, all-female brass quintet to perform for our audience,” says Marilynne Herbert, ACMS board president. “Through their performance, the accomplished members of Seraph Brass serve to empower other women and girls to walk in their footsteps and pursue careers in playing brass instruments, if that is their dream.”

Seraph Brass was founded by trumpet soloist Mary Elizabeth Bowden with the mission of elevating and showcasing the excellence of female brass players and highlighting musicians from marginalized groups, both in personnel and in programming. The ensemble’s players include Raquel Samayoa on trumpet, Jean Laurenz on trumpet, Rachel Velvikis on horn, Victoria Garcia on trombone and Cristina Cutts Dougherty on tuba.

Members of the quintet have performed with such esteemed ensembles as the London Symphony Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Pops, Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Marlboro Music Festival and Lucerne Music Festival in Switzerland.

Many of the group’s members performed with Adele on her North American tour. The quintet has commissioned new pieces by Catherine McMichael and Rene Orth, both featured on the Silver Medal Global Music Award-winning debut album Asteria, along with Wolf for solo soprano and brass quintet by Joseph Hallman. The group won the 2019 American Prize in Chamber Music and is currently in residency at the Walton Art Center’s Artosphere Festival, alongside the Dover Quartet.

Committed to engaging audiences with captivating programs, Seraph Brass presents a diverse repertoire, including programs that include original transcriptions, newly commissioned work and well-known classics. The quintet’s program on March 26 will include works by Edvard Grieg (Holberg Suite, Op. 40: 1. Prelude), Giuseppe Verdi (“Sempre Libera” from La Traviata), Vittorio Monti (“Csárdás”), Gioachino Rossini (La Danza, Tarantella Napoletana), Kevin Day (“Fantasia III for Brass Quintet”), Franz Liszt (Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2) and Clara Schumann (Drei Romanzen, Op. 22).

The 2022-23 season of the Asheville Chamber Music Series is sponsored by the NC Arts Council, Beacon Pointe Advisors, Jaclyn Hill, Gan Shan West and AvL Technologies.

Central United Methodist Church is located at 27 Church Street, Asheville. Tickets are $45 per person. Youth under age 25 are admitted free. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org.