Shop Talk: Dog and Pony Show

Rick Ramsey and Margaret Lancaster are sharing the lifelong dream of owning a store filled with artisan, beautiful and often over-the-top home décor. “We are drawn to things with a hip or chic design, something unusual, if not unique, and often high-end,” says Ramsey.

“We’re especially skilled at finding the perfect home embellishment or style that customers may not have known they were looking for,” says Lancaster. The couple describes their store as “a curated collection of unique gifts for the discerning treasure hunter.”

Before opening Dog and Pony Show, Lancaster lived in New York, Paris and Los Angeles, working in leadership positions for companies Estée Lauder, Lancôme and Brighton Collectibles. Ramsey, an Asheville native, also has experience working for big-name companies including Bon Marché, Meyers-Arnold and Gap.

Dog and Pony Show is located at 59 Haywood Street in Asheville. Learn more at DogandPonyShow.com.