Shop Talks: Krista Washam LaBlue Design & Décor

Krista Washam LaBlue began her career in NYC’s corporate retail industry, which provided the environment to creatively explore and experiment with design. What started as apparel construction, silk screening, and pen and ink illustration, naturally transitioned into home design. “Textiles, textures and the arts have always been my niche,” she says.

Krista made the decision to leave New York after spending years traveling to Asheville to visit her parents. “I simply fell in love with the vibe here,” she says.

What Krista enjoys most is truly getting to know her clients and bringing their personalities, tastes and goals to the tangible comforts in their homes. She maintains extensive fabric, wallcovering and color libraries, allowing her to offer whole home design services directly from her personal workspace. “I also network with incredible creative tradesmen and artists within our community,” she says.

Krista Washam LaBlue Design & Décor is located at 60 Caledonia Road, #407, in Kenilworth. Learn more at KristaWashamLaBlueDesign.com.