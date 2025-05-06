Spotlight On: FIRSTwnc

By Gina Malone

For more than 20 years, Western North Carolina has been fortunate to be home to FIRSTwnc, a parent-led nonprofit offering support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and their families. The organization sponsors many helpful programs including My FIRST Key, supporting individuals with IDD in living independently in community-based settings; SUNSHINE Project, a support system for childcare professionals and families of young children with developmental delays; and Abilities FIRST, which empowers individuals to explore microenterprise as a path to income, independence and community engagement.

“The Abilities FIRST program was established in 2022 in response to a critical gap in services for individuals with IDD transitioning to adulthood,” says Michelle Cates, FIRSTwnc’s microenterprise job coach for Abilities FIRST. “Many had talents and dreams, but limited opportunities to work in meaningful, self-directed ways.” Since its inception, the program has grown to include coaching for business planning, marketing, product development and community networking. “The program now supports several active microenterprises across the region, and interest continues to grow—especially in rural communities where employment options are limited or inaccessible for people with disabilities,” Cates says.

One of the newest microenterprises to evolve from the program is RAVE (Respectable And Valuable Employment) Dog Biscuits. The business employs bakers, packagers, delivery staff and salespeople. Each role, Cates says, is “thoughtfully aligned with individual skills and interests as part of our inclusive business model.”

The handmade, vegan dog treats are crafted in small batches. “Ingredients are chosen with care,” says Cates, “no preservatives or fillers, just real food that dogs love.” The biscuits are sold at Madam Clutterbuckets Neurodiverse Universe, at Dog & Pony Show and at the FIRSTwnc office, and, in future, will be available at area breweries.

Other microenterprises that FIRSTwnc has helped to launch offer handmade crafts and art prints, and food products and services. “Every microenterprise is driven by the individual’s own interests, abilities and goals,” Cates says. “Abilities FIRST is not a cookie-cutter program. Our staff work one-on-one with each participant to identify what they love and how it can be turned into a viable business. It’s a collaborative, empowering process and the result is a business that truly reflects the person behind it.”

Jacob Ray created a virtual band called Complicated Music Machine, whose animated members perform country music infused with jazz, blues and Latin elements. “When I first created the idea for this project, I knew that it had the potential to become a well-known brand, but I had no good business sense in order to take it to the level that I wanted in order for it to succeed,” Ray says. “A project of this magnitude with limited resources can take many years to complete, and I wanted to work towards releasing albums with songs that I have written for the project, as well as animated music videos featuring the characters that help bring those songs to life.”

Cates helped with applications for music and art festivals in WNC and with setting up a website, ComplicatedMusicMachine.com. Both outlets have helped Ray sell merchandise—including greeting cards, magnets, stickers and bookmarks—to help fund the project. His next goal is developing a social media presence with the aim of reaching a wider audience. “I am really grateful for Michelle and FIRSTwnc for helping me to build up the connections and resources I need in order for my business to succeed, due to the fact that as a young man on the autism spectrum, it’s not easy to find these opportunities to succeed, and to know how to turn my passion project into a successful business,” Ray says.

The programs offered at FIRSTwnc are seen as lifelines rather than just services. “Disability should never be a barrier to belonging, opportunity or joy—but too often, it is,” says Cates. “FIRSTwnc exists to change that. We’re building a WNC where families have real choices, where individuals with disabilities are seen and valued and where systems work better for everyone. Whether it’s helping a parent understand their child’s rights, supporting someone through a mental health crisis or guiding a young adult to launch their own business, we show up with knowledge, compassion and unwavering belief in what’s possible. We’re not just responding to needs—we’re creating new possibilities. And we’re proud to do that alongside families, individuals and communities every day.”

Learn more about programs and microenterprises at FIRSTwnc.org. FIRSTwnc is located at 77 Central Avenue, Suite E, in Asheville.