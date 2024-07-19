Spotlight On: Just Economics ~ Building a More Just and Sustainable Local Economy

By Emma Castleberry

The minimum wage in the state of North Carolina is $7.25 per hour—the same as the federal minimum wage—and has not changed since 2009. “Our minimum wage has not gone up at all, whereas our housing costs have more than doubled,” says Vicki Meath, executive director of Just Economics WNC.

The injustice of the current minimum wage is a core part of the work for Just Economics, which started as the Asheville-Buncombe Living Wage Campaign in 2000. In 2007, the group successfully passed a living wage ordinance that ensured city employees were paid a living wage (at that time, $10.86 per hour—$3.61 more than the minimum wage). Also in 2007, Just Economics became the organizational home for the Living Wage Campaign, and over the years the organization expanded to tackle issues of affordable housing, better transit and other policy advocacy to support workers. “Our work is dedicated to building a more just and sustainable local economy,” says Meath. “Just Economics is working directly with and for people who are struggling to make ends meet.”

The 2024 living wage rate in Buncombe County is $22.10 an hour. The living wage rate for rural WNC counties is $16.40 an hour. This wage is calculated as the minimum amount a worker must earn to afford basic necessities without public or private assistance. The living wage has become a new standard as the minimum wage has failed to keep up with rising costs. According to a 2021 study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a person working a minimum wage job full-time cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment anywhere in the US.

Creating an environment where low and middle income people are able to meet their basic needs is ultimately beneficial for the local economy overall. “When we put money in the hands of low and middle income people, we’re spending that directly in our local economy,” says Meath. “Whereas people at the upper end of the income spectrum have more stagnant places to put their money—in Swiss bank accounts and foreign investments and places that don’t help our local economy.”

Since 2008, Just Economics WNC has certified more than 400 employers through its Living Wage Employer Certification Program, a voluntary opportunity for employers to demonstrate their commitment to an equitable local economy. These businesses are able to promote this policy to their customers, and they often see savings in the cost of recruitment and training and increased worker productivity. “When your employees can put a roof over their head and food on their table without help or without a second or third job, they are able to be more productive when they’re in the workplace,” says Meath.

Furthermore, an increase in living wage jobs means a decrease in pressure on social services and nonprofits. “When people are self-sufficient, organizations and entities can do a better job serving the people that they need to serve,” says Meath.

Just Economics also collaborates to support other policies that benefit workers, such as public transportation infrastructure. Grassroots education and engagement are another major component of the organization’s efforts. “We believe the best community change comes about when the people most impacted by the problems are involved and engaged in the solutions,” says Meath. “We are intentional about making sure that we center the voices of people that are most impacted by the issues we’re working to change.”

This commitment is modeled by the organization’s Voices for Economic Justice program, an eight-week workshop series that imparts economics education and skills for community organizing with the goal of building leadership among low-wage workers and low-income individuals.

Rachelle Sorensen-Cox, a renter who works in the service industry and uses public transit, participated in the program. “Through the lessons and exercises, I learned how to better articulate and advocate for those of us working on the front lines of the service industry in a popular, tourism-driven economy,” she says. “The struggle has been really real at times and it is comforting to know that Just Economics has programs like the Tenants Rights Network and Better Buses Together.” Sorensen-Cox also works for LaZoom Tours, a Certified Living Wage employer. “I have seen changes implemented in real time because of advocacy,” she says.

In addition to donations, Just Economics encourages the public to provide support around local policy advocacy. “Help us build positive pressure towards businesses and elected leaders to make sure we’re building the framework for a more just and sustainable local economy,” says Meath.

Learn more at JustEconomicsWNC.org.