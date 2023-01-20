Spotlight On: Weddings That Give Back

By Emma Castleberry

The planning and expense of a wedding can also reflect the passions and values shared by a couple. Support the mission of a meaningful regional nonprofit by choosing a venue that gives back.

Southern Appalachian Highland Conservancy Community Farm

The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC) owns a working community farm in Alexander, a gorgeous setting for outdoor weddings with a giant hilltop oak tree, rolling pastures and distant mountains along the horizon. “It’s especially fitting for people who love the mountains, because you can enjoy the stunning natural setting along with the satisfaction of knowing that your wedding will help support conservation of land and water resources,” says Kirin Battaglia, SAHC’s events and weddings coordinator. Couples and guests might also encounter charming free-range chickens and shaggy Highland cattle on the 140-acre property.

Weddings hosted at the farm help support the property’s programs, including land management and environmental stewardship in stream restoration, shortleaf pine reforestation and silvopasture projects; SAHC’s Farmer Incubator Program; and educational projects. “Revenue from weddings also helps support SAHC’s conservation mission across the mountains of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee,” says Battaglia. “SAHC works to protect habitat for rare and native plants and animals, clean water sources of streams and rivers, local farmland, places for all people to enjoy outdoor recreation, and scenic beauty.”

Kara Delfino and Matt Arneson were married at the Community Farm in October of 2022. “There were a few other venues that we considered,” says Delfino, “but none of the venues had the special feel that SAHC did. By far the most appealing part of the farm was the gorgeous view. Beyond the idyllic setting of SAHC, couples can expect an extremely responsive and helpful staff.”

The Village Green

Choosing to host your wedding at The Village Green in Cashiers gives you access to 5,800-square-foot Lewis Hall, an expansive, luxurious timber-frame building with a private bridal suite, as well as the outdoor Common’s Lawn and all adjoining structures. The large, covered stage can accommodate your chosen band or DJ and the covered pavilion area is perfect for a cocktail area. “When a couple chooses The Village Green’s Lewis Hall as their venue, their reservation funds contribute to our overall revenue for The Village Green,” says executive director Ashlie Mitchell-Lanning. “With this revenue, we are able to host over 100 free community events here within the Hall. The revenue from private events helps us keep the doors open at our beautiful venue, and all in our surrounding community in the Cashiers area benefit from having a beautiful, indoor community space.”

Kaitlyn and Jonathan Villarreal were married at The Village Green in August of 2021. “We didn’t even look at other venues,” says Kaitlyn. “Even though Cashiers is a small town, The Village Green really delivers on this venue. It needs so little as far as décor goes because it’s naturally so beautiful in there.”

North Carolina Arboretum

The 434-acre North Carolina Arboretum is not only a venue but an experience. The NC Arboretum is located within the Bent Creek Forest and features beautifully manicured gardens and an extensive trail system that guests and wedding parties alike will enjoy. And with the Arboretum’s Green Weddings Program, couples can feel good about the environmental impact of their special day. “A key component of our Green Weddings Program is focusing on sustainability and promoting green practices for all events,” says events supervisor Jessie Coates. “All revenue from the program goes to support our environmental offerings including exhibits, education and new projects throughout the gardens.”

