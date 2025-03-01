Story Parlor Welcomes Jamie Laval in Time for St. Patrick’s Day

By Gina Malone

Story Parlor, Asheville’s listening room and experiential learning space, presents a performance from Celtic storyteller and fiddler Jamie Laval on Friday, March 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Laval’s November 14 performance was canceled due to damage from the hurricane. After being closed for 72 days, owner Erin Hallagan Clare was able to reopen Story Parlor for some events in December after the venue sustained water damage to the roof and minor flooding in the basement.

“We can all agree that arts and music play an important role in soothing our souls and expanding our horizons,” says Laval. “Going a step further, I believe that Asheville area residents in particular have been able to rally around a central focal point, namely championing our arts and music scene. Our nationwide acclaim as a cultural hotspot is a matter of pride. Naturally, we all feel driven to rebuild and preserve this defining aspect of our community’s identity.”

The evening will constitute an early celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with music that Laval finds resonates with Appalachian audiences. “The stage is set as I recount atmospheric, mythic tales from ancient Celtic lands,” he says. “Melodies emerge from the stories in a gradually unfurling storyline of their own. Tender introspection gives way to wild jubilation with everyone in the room tapping feet, bobbing heads and whooping.”

Story Parlor developed from Story Bar—a former Austin, TX destination—and serves as an in-person creative hub. “Every event and class is programmed, produced and put on by members of the community, with Story Parlor proudly offering a home and platform to creatives in the WNC region, while also providing ample support to ensure successful and impactful offerings,” Clare says. “In all our offerings, there is a strong reliance on the relationship between artist and audience, student and teacher, with the lines between these relationships often blurred: we consider audience members artists, the students teachers, and vice versa.”

Story Parlor’s calendar is filled with music, storytelling, workshops and a celebration of its third anniversary in the coming months. Seating in the venue is limited to 45, and advance purchase of tickets for Laval’s performance is recommended.

“Timeless melodies I have learned from my frequent travels abroad are interwoven with originals of my own until one becomes indistinguishable from another,” says Laval. “My aim is to affect listeners with something meaningful and of lasting beauty.”

Story Parlor is located at 227 Haywood Road, in Asheville. Learn about upcoming events at StoryParlorAVL.com. For information about Jamie Laval and to purchase tickets for the performance, visit JamieLaval.com.