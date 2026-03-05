Student-Built Doghouses Take Center Stage at WNC Build and Remodel Expo

By Lauren Stepp

The WNC Build and Remodel Expo returns Saturday and Sunday, March 21–22, at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Davis Event Center in Fletcher, bringing together local builders, remodelers, designers and product experts from across Western North Carolina for two days of exhibits, educational talks and one-on-one conversations about home improvement projects at every scale.

Organized by the Builders Association of the Blue Ridge Mountains (BABRM), the expo introduces a new feature this year: the inaugural Pawrade of Homes, a workforce development initiative showcasing doghouses built by students from 10 high schools in Buncombe and Henderson counties.

The doghouses will be displayed throughout the expo, with plans for them to be evaluated by industry professionals and attendees during the weekend. Organizers also expect the doghouses to be raffled off, with proceeds supporting participating schools

and programs.

“Treated lumber, plywood and shingles might seem simple, but in the hands of students, those materials become tools for learning, creativity and even confidence,” says Ryan Adair with 84 Lumber Company, which donated building materials to the project. “If we can help spark an interest in the next generation of builders and tradespeople while supporting a fun, community-driven initiative, it’s a win for all of us.”

At East Henderson High School, hands-on learning is already underway. Woodworking teacher Trey Allman says the project is teaching students how to read blueprints and use basic tools such as hammers, tape measures and miter saws. The project also advances visibility around trade education and skilled career pathways.

“It builds community awareness,” says Allman. “Hopefully, this project leads to others wanting to support our program and helps us maintain interest in the trade skill programs available at our schools.”

For Jennifer Taylor, career development coordinator with Henderson County Public Schools, initiatives like Pawrade of Homes help broaden how students and families think about life after graduation.

“When students can say, ‘Look at what I built,’ it changes the conversation and helps people understand that these are skilled, meaningful careers that our region truly needs,” says Taylor. “Our best and brightest students can go into trade careers and make a really great life for themselves.”

The WNC Build and Remodel Expo takes place Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the WNC Agricultural Center’s Davis Event Center, 1301 Fanning Bridge Road, Fletcher. General admission is $10, with discounted tickets available for seniors, military, first responders and educators. Children 12 and under are admitted free. Parking is free. More information is available at WNCBuildAndRemodel.com.