Summer Concert Series Returns to Hendersonville

Hendersonville’s Summer Concert Series returns for 2021 with outdoor performances and street dances scheduled to take place throughout July and August at the Visitor Center in historic downtown Hendersonville. The series begins with Music on Main, held Friday evenings from July 9 through August 27, from 7–9 p.m. This family-friendly event features a diverse line-up of performances including pop, rock, oldies and contemporary music.

A special Fireworks Celebration Concert by Asheville-based band Dashboard Blue takes place Sunday, July 4. “We always look forward to playing for the great crowds at Music on Main,” says band member Rex Cutshall. “That’s especially true this year because the July 4th concert is more than just a celebration of the birth of our country; it’s a celebration of the rebirth of hope, freedom and life itself.”

Monday Night Live!, a concert series featuring folk, country and blues music, begins Monday, July 19, at 7 p.m. with a performance by Mojo Brothers Blues Band. Additional shows take place August 2, 16 and 30. Street dances also take place Monday nights from 7–9 p.m., on July 12 and 26, and August 9 and 23. The dances have been a tradition in Hendersonville since 1918 when the city welcomed home soldiers from World War I by celebrating in the streets. Traditional mountain and bluegrass music is performed by a live band and square dancing and special appearances are often made by area clogging teams.

The Summer Concert Series is hosted by the Henderson County Tourism Development Authority at the Visitor Center, 201 South Main Street. Admission is free. Learn more at VisitHendersonvilleNC.org or by calling 828.693.9708.