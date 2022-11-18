Sustainability: Asheville’s Animal Haven is a Sanctuary That Rescues, Rehabilitates Farm Animals

By Paula Musto

Potbelly pigs who are oh-so-cute when babies but grow into grunting, 100-pound adults. Hens too old to lay eggs. Goats no longer producing milk. A gorgeous Hereford cow born blind.

These are just some of the animals who reside at Animal Haven in East Asheville, the nonprofit that rescues and rehabilitates farm animals. Located on a sprawling 10-acre site, Animal Haven is a sanctuary for unwanted animals who, thanks to the nonprofit, are able to live out their lives in a pastural setting.

“Not a bad place to retire,” says Nickole Brown, one of the dozens of volunteers who spends time each week tending to the animals. “I wouldn’t mind living here.”

Founded in 2000 by Barbara Bellows and Trina Hudson, Animal Haven provides food, shelter and veterinary care to homeless and abused farm animals. Those that cannot be adopted find a lifetime home here.

“Farm animals get the short end of the stick,” Hudson says. “When they don’t serve the purposes of their owners anymore, these animals often get dumped.”

Thanks to donated property and the women’s vision, Animal Haven was born. Hudson and Bellows, who both have animal care backgrounds, live on the property along with more than 80 animals. A dedicated group of 40 volunteers help feed, clean and care for the animals along with running a thrift shop that helps support the operation.

Open to the public, Animal Haven is a great place for young and old alike to become more familiar with farm animals who, like dogs and cats, have distinct personalities. To recognize their individuality, each animal at the sanctuary has a name. And each has their own story—some heartbreaking, reflecting human indifference and carelessness, or, even worse, cases of animal cruelty.

Shortie, the friendliest goat you will find anywhere, was found wandering alone on a hilltop. While people think goats will eat anything and they are an easy way to clear brush, goats need to be fed and their coats and hooves require maintenance. Shortie was most likely left to fend for himself by an owner who no longer wanted him.

“Sadly, many owners of farm animals are unwilling to spend the money for the hay and the care it takes to keep a large animal healthy and warm during the colder months,” Bellows says. “After the brush has been cleared and the baby goats born, many are no longer considered to be earning their keep.”

Today, Shortie is one of 19 goats currently living at the refuge. He is more than happy to accompany guests on a tour of the property where you’ll also meet Penny and Petunia, sisters from a nearby farm deemed to be of no value once they stopped producing milk. There’s also Juno, whose mother arrived as a skinny, abused animal, but surprised caretakers with an offspring. No one knew the mother was pregnant.

Potbelly pigs often end up homeless. Adorable as babies, these intelligent animals are hard to resist, but do not necessarily make good pets. “People don’t know what they are getting into,” Bellows says. “You can buy tiny piglets anywhere, but when they get big and start acting like pigs, what do you do?”

The lucky ones get to live at Animal Haven. Same goes for the group of hens too old to lay eggs. Farmers no longer had any use for the gals who are now retired at Animal Haven. To keep the peace, no roosters are allowed in the hen house.

Bunnies and ducks, often given to children at Easter, frequently end up abandoned. Along with sheep, geese and the occasional guinea pig, you’ll see these critters, too, at Animal Haven. But of all the animals at the sanctuary, Elsa the cow has the most compelling story.

The beautiful red and white Hereford had the misfortune of being born without eyeballs. The farmer who owned her had no use for a blind calf, so Hudson and Bellows drove to Cullowhee to rescue the sweet girl. For the past five years Elsa, an uncommonly lovable creature, has lived with her best friend Lucy, a Black Angus, in a barn equipped with a radio so the two can listen to music. Elsa loves jazz.

Animal Haven welcomes volunteers. Veteran volunteer Brown says the animals are not only great fun but hanging out with them is “free therapy” guaranteed to make you smile. Visit the website to learn more about volunteering opportunities, including farm work or helping out at the thrift store. Also, consider donating—Animal Haven charges no fee to visit its animals, but depends on donations to feed, house and care for the critters.

Animal Haven, located at 65 Lower Grassy Branch Road, is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Learn more about volunteering or donating at AnimalHavenofAsheville.org.