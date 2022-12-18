The Asheville Symphony Will Host New Year’s Eve with 007

By Natasha Anderson

Ring in the New Year with two powerhouse vocalists backed by the Asheville Symphony Orchestra (ASO) performing the music of James Bond. Led by Maestro Darko Butorac, the evening includes more than 20 hits from Bond movie favorites. The concert takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, at Thomas Wolfe Auditorium.

“The music of Bond films has always had a fascinating place in the cultural scene and has brought the best musical talent, whether it is Billie Eilish, Adele, Paul McCartney or Shirley Bassey, together to produce some incredible hits,” says Butorac. “They were all written with the orchestra in mind, so it made sense to create a spectacular show that would highlight the best the Asheville Symphony has to offer, and bring in two spectacular vocalists for the event.”

The program spans the James Bond filmography, including Diamonds Are Forever, The Spy Who Loved Me, Live and Let Die and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. A few unexpected gems, like a work by Vivaldi that is used in the background of a chilling scene from the film SPECTRE, will also be performed.

Guest vocalists Mikki Sodergren and Jonathan Christopher join forces with the ASO for this performance. Mezzo soprano Sodergren’s stylistic flexibility has afforded her an enriching and musically diverse career. Sodergren often performs with symphonic orchestras on both classical engagements and pops programs. Recording extensively, her work has received three GRAMMY nominations, including a 2021 GRAMMY award for performing on the recording of Dame Ethel Smyth’s The Prison.

Praised for his rich baritone voice, Bermudian-Bostonian Christopher is establishing himself as a premier versatile vocalist in New York City and around the world. In New York he has performed in critically acclaimed productions at Lincoln Center, Signature Theatre and Brooklyn Playhouse Theatre, and has been seen singing in the world-renowned cabarets of Joe’s Pub, The Duplex and Don’t Tell Mama.

“Both Mikki and Jonathan are known for their stylistic range, which is crucial in order to negotiate the diversity of music that spans the Bond franchise,” says Butorac. “They are incredible artists who have graced the world’s greatest stages and I am thrilled to celebrate the New Year with these songs.”

Thomas Wolfe Auditorium is located at 87 Haywood Street in Asheville. Tickets can be purchased online at AshevilleSymphony.org, by phone at 828.254.7046, in person at the Asheville Symphony office at 27 College Place, Suite 100, or at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville Box Office in downtown Asheville.