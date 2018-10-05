Jami Prince has always been called a gypsy. “My mother attributed my gypsy soul to my ancestors who came from the Balkans and crossed the Adriatic Sea before settling in the Abruzzo region of Italy,” she says. “I named my store after the free-spirited nature the word ‘gypsy’ has come to represent for so many as well as to honor the traveling people.”

Before her daughter was born, Prince’s mother made frequent trips to Europe, Asia and the Middle East, bringing beautiful home décor items back with her. Prince fell in love with these products and continues to source items from those areas of the world for The Colorful Gypsy.

Prince has owned a home in Western North Carolina with her husband since 2012, and recently moved here full-time. She quickly found the perfect location for her boutique. “We love Burnsville’s energy and the eclectic mix of people here.”

The Colorful Gypsy is located at 5 Town Square in Burnsville. To learn more, visit TheColorfulGypsy.com.