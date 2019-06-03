Lisa Stendig, owner of The Goddess Shop, moved to Asheville eight years ago after a 25-year stint in New York. After 20 years of work in healing arts, Stendig had no intentions of opening a store. “One day I came across an empty storefront inside The Grove Arcade that inspired in me a vision, and since I live my life by my intuition, I trusted that and acted on it,” she says. She opened The Goddess Shop in 2016.

Stendig had long had a passion for wearing handmade cothing and jewelry, so she knew featuring handmade items from both local and international artists would be a central component of her business. “When I decided to open the shop, I called upon my many artist friends to supply their gorgeousness,” she says. “Now I have the joy of sharing all of these special things with others.” Because items are oftentimes one-of-a-kind and changing, The Goddess Shop doesn’t sell online, but Stendig is happy to chat on the phone or via FaceTime to facilitate long-distance ordering.

The Goddess Shop is located at 1 Page Avenue, Suite 145, inside the Grove Arcade in downtown Asheville. For more information, call 828.552.3555 or visit GoddessShopAsheville.com.