The Grapevine: Ah, Those Homespun Christmas Memories …

By Elspeth Brown

One of my least favorite holiday traditions growing up was stuffing dates with either cream cheese or peanut butter. My mother did this when she was growing up and she forced me to do this before every holiday meal. I cannot stand the taste of dates to this day, and I still hold strong to the fact that they look like cockroaches.

Family memories are seared into our minds with meals and wine, and the holiday season is one of the most memorable times. Usually, the memories that stick most in our minds are the not-so-good ones. My grandmother roasted a turkey for Christmas one year and while everyone was in the dining room we heard her drop the turkey on the floor. My grandfather excused himself from the table, went in the kitchen and, in a voice we could hear, told my grandmother, “That’s okay. Let’s get the other turkey you cooked.” They washed off that turkey that fell on the floor and served it to everyone—who all knew they were eating floor turkey.

Your holiday meal might get messed up or a family member might get unruly, but you don’t have to worry about getting the wine wrong. There should always be more wine so that you don’t have to lie when the bottle falls on the floor. Whether your turkey comes out raw or your dog grabs your roast off the platter, you can be assured of having the perfect wine to pair with your meal.

The Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian-American tradition that my family has recently adopted for Christmas Eve, abstaining from meat until the Christmas meal. Since there are seven dishes, I like to pick a white wine that will pair with every dish. I would choose an aged Verdejo from Spain that has a creamy finish with some salinity and minerality or a Chablis from France. The Chardonnay produced in this region will be crisp and dry, with notes of earth and minerality on the finish.

It doesn’t get more traditional than turkey for the holidays. Pinot Noir is my favorite varietal and the perfect pairing for roasted turkey. It is typically light, and fruit-forward. Pinot Noirs from Oregon and France tend to embody more earthy notes which will also pair with traditional side dishes. Châteauneuf-du-Pape, from the Rhône region of France, is typically a blend of Grenache, Syrah or Mourvèdre. They pair well with turkey because they are gamey, spicy and herbal, with hints of leather.

Standing rib roast is one of those impressive dishes to serve guests, and the wine to pair with it should be equally as spectacular. A full-bodied, oaky California Cabernet Sauvignon like Caymus Vineyards will always stand up well. I would also suggest a Brunello di Montalcino from Italy. Brunello wine is 100 percent Sangiovese grape that has been aged for a minimum of 24 months. The wine will be full-bodied and tannic, with heavy dark fruit and structural acidity.

During the holidays, we try—often in vain—to make occasions special. They might not always go the way we imagine, but with an exceptional bottle of wine in your cellar you will be able to handle anything thrown your way. Cheers and happy holidays!

Elspeth Brown is the owner of Maggie B’s Wine & Specialty Store, 10 C South Main Street in Weaverville. For more information, visit MaggieBsWine.com or call 828.645.1111.