The Grapevine: Here’s to Our Health

By Elspeth Brown

It is always a struggle, for me, to stay active and eat right. I can state all the excuses in the world: not enough time, taking care of kids, work, stress—plus, I just do not want to.

But the Chatus wine is the answer to all of those problems. Chatus grape is thought to have the highest levels of antioxidants and polyphenols and is renowned for its health benefits. This wine probably will not save us from all of our destructive ways, but aside from having so many health benefits it also tastes delicious, so drink up.

Chatus grape, also known as Bourgnin, is an ancient 12th-century grape varietal, probably originating in France. It is now cultivated by only three estates on earth, all located in Ardèche in southeastern France. Chatus thrives in thin, acidic soil found in mountain environments. This grape varietal requires four times as much labor as other grapes to get results; hence why, most likely, it is such an obscure grape. When it is young, it has a light finish with a lot of tight, tart tannins. As it ages, it becomes richer and smoother. The wine has significantly less sugar than other wines, also resulting in less alcohol. The Chatus grape can be used in blends with grapes of less structure or can be made solely of that grape with lots of aging potential. Ideally, this wine should be aged for at least five years before it is drunk.

The antioxidants in this wine may help reduce the risk of diseases such as cancers and heart disease. It lowers bad cholesterol and keeps your memory sharp— unless you have consumed multiple glasses. The benefits of drinking a glass of red wine are wonderful, but get even better with a glass of Chatus.

In the past, Domaine du Grangeon in Ardèche has been the sole producer of Chatus in France. It produces only 4,500 bottles, or 375 cases. That is not much.

Growers Christophe and Christelle Reynourd do not use pesticides or preservatives. The grapes are all hand harvested. They use wild yeast for fermentation and leave the wine unfiltered. Their Chatus wine undergoes fermentation, then malolactic fermentation, before being aged for 24 months in French oak. This results in a silky, medium-bodied, rich red wine. The juice imparts flavors of violets, blackberry, licorice, graphite, cherry, spice, fig, bay leaf and pepper.

The Chatus grape is still a largely unknown grape after seeing a resurgence starting in 2000. Bottles range in price from $25-$30. Whether you drink this wine for the health benefits, the pure novelty or the beautiful flavors it offers, this is one that will not disappoint. Cheers!

Elspeth Brown is the owner of Maggie B’s Wine & Specialty Store, 10 C South Main Street in Weaverville. For information, visit MaggieBsWine.com or call 828.645.1111.