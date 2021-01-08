The Grapevine: Planning Ahead for Wedding Day Wines

By Gina Trippi

Timing is everything. And that is certainly true for wedding wines. Unless you are buying mass-marketed wines from a big-box store, wines from smaller, more particular wineries are “subject to availability.” We discuss this reality with all of our wedding clients to ensure that when the big day arrives, the wines they want are part of the celebration.

Smaller wineries do not produce as many cases, distributors cannot buy as many cases to sell to retailers and retailers do not have as many cases to offer to you. And now, with COVID, availability of wines has become more uncertain for all wineries. The only real solution is to order and secure your bottles in advance.

At Metro Wines, we are working to monitor the availability of wines throughout 2021. Consider these bestselling wines served at weddings over the last year that are on track for purchase next year.

For sparkling wine, you cannot beat Tenuta Degli Ultimi Prosecco. This is an organic sparkling wine from Veneto, Italy. Bright, dry and fresh with persistent little bubbles, this prosecco presents aromas of yellow field flowers and flavors of yellow plum and almonds.

We have three versatile choices for your white wine. First is the elegant Milou Chardonnay from France. This 100-percent unoaked chardonnay strikes a balance with rich white peach and pineapple fruit flavors and citrus notes of lemon zest. Add a streak of minerality with a long finish. Voilà!

Luzón Sauvignon Blanc has a touch of macabeo to provide body and character. A lovely yellow in the glass, Luzón has brilliant highlights and greenish tints. Aromas of green apple and tropical notes carry through on the palate with balanced acidity and strong finish.

And from Friuli-Venezia Giulia in Italy, Bidoli Pinot Grigio offers white floral aromas with apple and pear on the palate. An extremely drinkable wine that is crisp and fresh, Bidoli sparkles smoothly to the finish.

Red wine is more difficult to choose and is very menu-specific. But we have three wines that will pair with most flavors. Pavette Pinot Noir from California is packed with classic pinot noir flavors of sweet red fruits including cherry, raspberry and hibiscus. The palate is rich, fruity and lush with subtle spice and tea undertones.

El Libre Malbec from Argentina is extremely popular. El Libre is an inky, medium-bodied, dry red wine with strong impressions of dark fruits on the nose and palate.

And from Lodi in California, Dante Cabernet Sauvignon is a blockbuster. The nose is spicy and dark with aromas of espresso, black plum, black currant and charred sweet oak. On the palate, the wine is rich with dark chocolate-covered cherries, freshly ground coffee and a long finish highlighted with fresh vanilla bean.

Your wine selection should coordinate with your menu. We can help. Call Metro Wines to set an appointment with our wedding coordinator, Kristen Calloway. Oh, and you don’t need to be getting married to shop these great wines!

Gina Trippi is the co-owner of Metro Wines, 169 Charlotte Street in Asheville. Committed to the community, Metro Wines offers big-shop selection with small-shop service. Gina can be reached at gina@metrowinesasheville.com or 828.575.9525.