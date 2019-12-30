The Laurel of Asheville’s 2020 Winter Wedding Guide

2020. What a nicely balanced number, hinting, too, of perfect vision—the perception, perhaps, that it takes to make a fulfilling match in life. If weddings are in your near future—or if you’re still in the midst of a long engagement, for that matter—our 2020 Winter Wedding Guide may provide some of the answers needed to plan the perfect day that will herald years of bliss.

Surely Western North Carolina is matchless in the number of options for scenic places to say “I do.” We’re fortunate enough to have it all: the vibrancy of city, the seclusion of countryside, the scenery of mountains and the charm of small towns. Lakes, streams, waterfalls. Barns, concert halls and bed-and-breakfasts. Ever thought of walking down an aisle of whiskey barrels with your beloved? Or standing on a stage whose boards have soaked in the sounds of great music for years? Or staging your big event on a mountaintop venue completely off the grid, but with just the amenities you need?

Choosing a venue may be the biggest decision couples make, but we also have timely information on other necessities, including jewelry. Asheville and surrounding communities in WNC are home to a wealth of talented artists who can work with couples to find or create rings or other jewelry items that offer an expression of love as unique as those who will wear them.

Don’t forget one-of-a-kind gifts created by imaginative artists, bachelor and bachelorette parties amidst lingerie or wine racks, personal services to have everyone looking fabulous, cake and delicacies for every palate, and, of course, the photographer that will make it all more than just a memory.

