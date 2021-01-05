The Laurel of Asheville’s 2021 Wedding Guide

If the year just ended taught us anything, it showed us how to hope for better days while finding comfort in traditions and it forced us to be innovative and introspective. The pandemic is not over, of course, so we’re still learning those lessons. And those mindsets provide a good foundation for wedding planning. Yes, weddings are still happening, albeit in different ways for safety’s sake. That’s where the creativity comes in.

In this month’s issue, find suggestions from some of our Western North Carolina artists and business owners on how to carry on with the traditions and joy that go into marking the beginning of shared lives. Elopements and smaller weddings have become popular and, with expert advice and ingenuity, all of the pageantry can be condensed into a ceremony smaller but every bit as wonderful.

Many of our WNC artists work with couples on commissioned artwork that provides a lasting memento of a special time. And what better way to support small businesses than to shop for wedding gifts from hometown stores or florals designed by a local artist?

“Bringing more beauty into an already beautiful event is a delight for me,” says Suzy Johnson, one of the four jewelry artists whose work we share on page 26. Jewelry artists work with couples to create enduring emblems of love that can be worn as reminders every day. We show you beautiful pieces by artists inspired by oceans, mountains and forests and by shape, movement and texture.

Circumstances may have put a damper on events for the last year and for a few months yet to come, but there is hope on the horizon and love, well, of course, that never really went anywhere, did it? If anything, we’ll cherish the moments—small and large—of the rest of our lives with the bittersweet mindfulness of having survived this time. “Love makes your soul crawl out from its hiding place,” said writer Zora Neale Hurston—a nice thought to guide us in days to come.