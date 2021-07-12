The Music of Queen in Outdoor Concert August 14

By Natasha Anderson

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) opens its 2021 season with The Music of Queen, a concert to be held Saturday, August 14, at 8 p.m. at the West Henderson High School football stadium. With food trucks, corn hole games, jumbo screens and ample seating for groups and families, the evening is a celebration of both the return of live events and the music of the iconic band Queen.

“The Music of Queen concert FRP held in 2020 stands as one of the best shows we have ever produced, as measured by both box office numbers and overwhelming audience feedback,” says FRP producing artistic director Lisa K. Bryant. “After being closed for so long, we want to have a party, so bringing back this show is a no-brainer.”

The band features FRP audience favorites Eric Anthony, Paul Babelay, Dustin Brayley, Ryan Dunn, Ryan Guerra and Nat Zegree. The group will perform hits including Another One Bites the Dust, Killer Queen, Fat Bottom Girls, Somebody to Love, We Will Rock You and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody, the record-setting hit that has surpassed 1.6 billion streams globally.

“Our artists are world-class musicians in their own right, so the audience will enjoy the benefit of jamming to timeless tunes that are performed at the highest level right here in Henderson County,” says Bryant. “We are thrilled to have this amazing opportunity to produce a show for everyone to attend while singing along and having a great summer night together.”

West Henderson High School is located at 3600 Haywood Road, in Hendersonville. In the event of rain, The Music of Queen will be rescheduled for Sunday, August 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20–$65 for adults and $10–$20 for students ages 18 and under. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FlatRockPlayhouse.org.