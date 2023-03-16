The Second City Swipes Right at Bardo Arts Center

The Second City, a renowned comedy club and school of improvisation based in Chicago, brings its comedic stage experience to the WCU Bardo Arts Center on Thursday, March 23, at 7:30 p.m. The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night is a 90-minute show that will include relatable sketches commenting on real-life dating experiences, as well as improvisational material that’s made up on the spot. “This performance has the best of both worlds,” says Leila Gorstein with The Second City.

The Second City has launched the careers of many well-known actors and comedians, including Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Chris Farley. Founded in 1959 as a small cabaret theater, The Second City now hosts live shows every night in Chicago, Toronto and Hollywood.

Gorstein discovered improv comedy in college. After doing an immersion program one summer at Second City, she decided to move to Chicago after graduating in 2014 to get more involved. “I was so excited by the idea of a theater that focused on sketch and improv,” she says. “Second City is a company that puts an emphasis on building off one another’s ideas, which is an integral skill to carry throughout life, no matter what your job is.”

Gorstein says that, when it comes to audience suggestions, she likes it when guests are specific and personal. “For example,” she says, “when we ask for the suggestion of a relationship, I really don’t want to hear ‘proctologist and patient.’ I’d much rather hear ‘a psychic and client’ or ‘two dogs that are married.’ We really just want everyone to come and enjoy themselves. It’s been so long since we could all be in a room together, and we want audiences to be able to relax, laugh and relate.”

The WCU Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance. Visit arts.wcu.edu/swipes-right to learn more about the event and purchase tickets. To see BAC’s full calendar of events, please visit arts.wcu.edu/explore or call 828.227.ARTS.