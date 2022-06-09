Three Sunday Summer Concerts Presented by Madison County Arts Council

The Madison County Arts Council (MCAC) has announced its 2022 Summer Sunday Concert Series, beginning on June 19 with a performance by The Kruger Brothers with Kontras Quartet. The Summer Sunday concerts take place at Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center, a renovated auditorium in an historic school at the foot of Wolf Laurel Mountain. “These are three amazing concerts at a very special venue,” says Erich Hubner, MCAC program director. “The Ebbs Chapel School has undergone a spectacular renovation over the past decade or so. It’s one of the jewels of Madison County.”

The Kontras Quartet, composed of violinists Eleanor Bartsch and Francois Henkins, violist Ben Weber and cellist Jean Hatmaker, first collaborated with The Kruger Brothers (Jens Kruger, Uwe Kruger and Joel Landsberg) in 2017 when they released Roan Mountain Suite. Their Ebbs Chapel performance will bring together classical, bluegrass and folk music. There will be two performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $45.

The second installment of the series, on July 24 at 4 p.m., will feature Madison County native, singer, storyteller and multi-instrumentalist Josh Goforth. Advance tickets are $20. On August 21 at 4 p.m., MCAC presents The Burnett Sisters Band and Colin Ray, an old-time and bluegrass outfit that won the recent 2022 MerleFest band competition. Tickets are $15 in advance.

Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center is located at 281 Laurel Valley Road in Mars Hill. Tickets for these shows can be purchased by calling 828.649.1301 or by visiting MadisonCountyArts.com.