Visit the 6th Annual Front Street Arts & Crafts Show

The Dillsboro Merchants Association presents the 6th Annual Front Street Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will showcase handmade art and craft in more than 40 booths along Front Street in downtown Dillsboro. “Bringing visitors and artisans together again after a year’s hiatus will be exciting,” says David Marker, who is assisting Brenda Anders, director of Dillsboro Craft Shows. “The craft show is important because it helps bring new and returning visitors to discover Dillsboro and increases foot traffic for our merchants. Our restaurants are some of the best in the area—another reason to visit.”

A variety of media will be on offer including pottery, baskets, soaps, jewelry and visual art. The show will also feature entertainment throughout the day from dance team The J. Creek Cloggers, acoustic duo Twelfth Fret and two performances by country singer Anna Victoria, a Sylva local.

Lee James Pantas, a Fairview artist, will be on hand selling his pen-and-ink fantasy drawings. He recently completed a ten-year project of fantasy coral reef paintings, Liza’s Reef, which is aimed at raising awareness about ocean conservation. In addition to his national artistic presence—his work has been exhibited in New York City, San Francisco and Washington, DC—Pantas is also a track and field coach at AC Reynolds High School. This intersection of talent and local flair is one of the defining elements of the Front Street Arts and Crafts Show. “We are excited to see how the crafters respond to this opportunity,” says Anders. “They have been crafting for a year and are anxious to see their customers in person. They have had to endure the absence of places to sell their crafts, so this show will be important for them financially and emotionally.”

Parking is available at Monteith Park for a small fee and includes a shuttle to the festival. Dogs are welcome. For more information, go to VisitDillsboro.com or call 828.506.8331.