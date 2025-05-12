Warren Wilson College Launches Animal Science Major on a Pet-Friendly Campus

By Emma Castleberry

Warren Wilson College (WWC) is creating a unique environment where students can pursue their passion for animals while enjoying the companionship of their own pets. The college recently introduced a new Animal Science major, set to launch in the fall of 2025. This innovative program, housed within the biology and chemistry department, responds to the increasing demand for professionals in animal care, livestock production and veterinary medicine. The major offers both a B.A. and a B.S. degree, with an optional Veterinary Science concentration designed to prepare students for veterinary school.

“With our working lands and agricultural work crews, the Animal Science major complements the learning that students are already gaining in these spaces,” says Dr. Liz Benavides, assistant professor of Animal Science at WWC. Students in the program will have the opportunity to work on the college’s 300-acre campus farm, gaining direct experience with livestock and other animals from birth, as well as engaging in sustainable agricultural practices.

The introduction of this major further complements WWC’s Work Program, which allows students to participate in hands-on experiences across various disciplines. For example, students in the Animal Science program will also engage in specialized courses such as swine management, poultry management and companion animal care.

In addition to its academic offerings, the college introduced a pet-friendly campus policy in the fall of 2024, allowing students to bring pets—including dogs (up to 40 pounds), cats, birds and small reptiles—to live with them in on-campus residence halls. The goal is to help ease the transition to college life by providing students with companionship, which can alleviate feelings of anxiety and homesickness.

Luke Drees, a first-year student and Animal Science major, says that the option to bring along his 13-year-old chihuahua and rat terrier mix, Leah, influenced his choice to attend WWC. While he notes checking on her between classes is an added chore, he says Leah has had a positive influence on his college experience. “People are excited to meet my dog which helps me make new friends and Leah enjoys tagging along to some study sessions,” Drees says. “Having pets makes this campus feel more like home, builds community, responsibility and offers more opportunities to learn.”

