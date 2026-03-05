Weaverville Business Association Hosts Second Annual Shamrock Festival March 15

The Weaverville Shamrock Festival returns to downtown on Sunday, March 15, from 2–6 p.m., marking its second year as a free, outdoor celebration of Irish culture.

Held along Florida Avenue and Merchants Alley, the festival brings live music, dance, food and family-friendly activities to a compact stretch of downtown Weaverville, making it easy for visitors to take in the full experience over the course of an afternoon. The event is organized by the Weaverville Business Association (WBA) and is one of several seasonal gatherings aimed at drawing people into the town center.

“There’s no other St. Patrick’s Day event that really happens in the area,” says Fian Arroyo, event chair and president of the WBA. “We put this together in hopes of it becoming a tradition and giving people a reason to come here and discover Weaverville.”

The festival features live Irish music by Trippin’ Up the Stairs and traditional dance performances by the Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance. Families can take part in children’s activities, including games like cornhole and giant Jenga. Kiddos can also look out for Paddy O’Weave, the event’s leprechaun, who will award “Lucky Charms” to participants wearing their best St. Patrick’s Day attire.

Food offerings will range from Bigfoot–Longs Hot Dogs and Benny’s BD Pizza to small bites from Glass Onion Tavern, with beverages available from local breweries. Because the festival will take place within Weaverville’s Social District, attendees will be able to walk between participating downtown establishments with their drinks.

“It’s all within a small area, which makes it more intimate and community-based,” Arroyo says. “If you don’t know somebody when you come, you will know people by the time you leave.”

Dennis Foley, owner of Century 21 / Foley Realty and a presenting sponsor of the event, says the festival plays an important role in supporting both cultural programming and downtown commerce.

“This event supports local business as we share our vibrant downtown community,” Foley says. “It attracts hundreds of visitors who spend money on food and services and also revisit downtown Weaverville again and again.”

Arroyo says he hopes the Shamrock Festival becomes a springtime tradition, returning each year as part of the town’s growing calendar of community events. “We’re hoping it becomes something people expect each year,” he says. “A reason to come together and enjoy the town.”

For more information, see VisitWeaverville.com.