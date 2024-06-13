Weaverville’s Music on Main Set for June 15

The Weaverville Business Association presents the sixth annual Music on Main event on Saturday, June 15, from 4–9 p.m. The free event takes place on Main Street, where traffic is closed between Brown Street and Merrimon Avenue. The music stage, located in front of Weaverville Town Hall, will feature performances by Queen Bee and the Honeylovers, Ben Balmer, and Asheville Second Line.

“Weaverville’s Music on Main sits just in front of our town hall, so the footprint of the event marries perfectly with the charm and hospitality of Weaverville,” says Cindy Ward, committee chair for Music on Main. “It’s a similar event to other regional street concerts like Asheville’s Downtown After Five, but with a more small-town community focus.”

A food court will take over the parking lot of the Prescription Pad, serving favorites from Twisted Laurel, The Shoppe and the Salt Faced Mule. The Weaverville Business Association will have a beer and wine tent on Main Street, and this year’s event features a new social district permit that allows attendees to move around the event with their beverages. “We have a strong relationship with our town officials so everything is in place to manage this,” says Ward, “and we’ll have extra assistance to guide the community with the new rules so we can build upon this year’s change and continue to offer this extremely well-received event.”

The Kids Activity Zone, sponsored by nonprofit Eliada, returns this year to provide activities such as bubbles, hula hooping and face painting. There will also be vendor booths for browsing. “We try to keep the entire event local, local, local, from musicians to food to beer and wine to vendors and hospitality,” says Ward.

To learn more about this event, go to VisitWeaverville.com or contact info@visitweaverville.com.