Stephanie Bell grew up in Rutherford County. “When I was young, coming to Asheville felt like visiting a big city,” she says. Bell’s medical education, however, led her to larger cities in NC for undergraduate studies (UNCChapel Hill) and medical school (NCSU in Raleigh). She completed a residency in Davis, CA, and worked as a veterinarian in Arlington, TX, before moving to Asheville to start the ophthalmology services at REACH.

Board certified and a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists, Bell has achieved her childhood dream of becoming an eye surgeon for animals. “I’ve loved animals since I was a child, and I also love helping people who love animals,” she says.

Bell specializes in procedures that fall under the microsurgery umbrella, including cataract surgery and corneal reconstruction.

“I’m also passionate about music,” she says. “I named my retriever June Carter, and my cat’s named Lucinda Williams. Animals, friends, family and music—that pretty much sums me up.”

REACH Veterinary Specialists is located at 677 Brevard Road in Asheville. Find out more about ophthalmology services at ReachVet.com.