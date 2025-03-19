WNCAP Seeks Restaurant Ambassadors for Dining Out For Life®

By Bellamy Crawford

Western North Carolina AIDS Project (WNCAP) will hold its 23rd annual Dining Out For Life benefit on Thursday, April 24, when an estimated 50 or more local Participating Restaurants will open their doors to diners in support of HIV care and prevention services in our region.

Presented by Fred Anderson’s Prestige Subaru, Dining Out For Life raises critical funds for medical case management, harm reduction and prevention services for men, women and youth impacted by HIV/AIDS in our region.

“Volunteer Ambassadors are crucial to Dining Out For Life’s success,” says Chris Winebrenner, WNCAP community resource coordinator. “They help spread the word about the event and invite folks in their communities to dine out, while also serving as WNCAP representatives in their chosen restaurant during the event, answering questions about WNCAP’s services and offering patrons options for supporting WNCAP’s mission.”

A training for Ambassadors will be held in the first week of March, during which the volunteers will receive helpful instruction materials, review best practices and have questions answered in a friendly group setting with food and beverages provided.

“This year, because of the impact of Hurricane Helene, WNCAP is not asking restaurants to donate the traditional 20 percent of event day sales, which makes the role of Volunteer Ambassadors more critical than ever,” says Winebrenner.

To learn more about WNCAP and Dining Out For Life, visit wncap.org, and to sign up to become a volunteer Ambassador, contact Chris at wncapvolunteer@wncap.org or 828.252.7489, ext.315.