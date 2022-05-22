Womansong Weathers the COVID Storm

By Beth Mallindine

What happens when a fish is confined and unable to swim, a child is kept from playing, a chorus is no longer allowed to sing? With the onset of COVID, singing in groups was flagged as one of the most dangerous of activities. Members of Womansong of Asheville had been singing together for joy, social justice and community for 33 years. Would this be the end of this uplifting, empowering group? How could the mission continue without an audience or a way to sing together?

“We are women who know how to keep things going, stay focused and be ready to pivot when things change,” says Martha Burrows, one of the group’s artistic directors. “We know how to weather the storm, and then we sing about it.”

With their usual tenacity and creativity, Womansong came together in Zoom rehearsals to learn new music, produced a voting rights Virtual Choir piece and created a live-stream concert, Womansong Reimagined. They refreshed their mission statement and logo, launched a racial equity study group and held backyard rehearsals, singing masked and distanced. “This is a choir where the members have tight bonds with one another, helping out in times of sickness, celebrating in times of joy,” says longtime member Randee Goodstadt. “I have always found music and singing a very powerful therapy, and I’m glad that Womansong has given me so many wings with which to fly.”

Womansong is rising up to share its songs in a spring concert, Music In The Air. The concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville on Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, May 21, at 3 p.m. The concert features uplifting music to express gratitude, grief, healing and joy. It features new songs by members Lytingale and Burrows, along with favorites by Holly Near and inspiring pieces written during the pandemic. From choral anthems to contemporary pop tunes, there’s something for everyone. There will even be some “sign-alongs.” Two former Womansong directors, Althea Gonzalez and Debbie Nordeen, will join as guest conductors.

Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville is located at 1 Edwin Place, Asheville. Tickets are available at Womansong.org.