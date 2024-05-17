Black Mountain Beautification Committee Hosts Annual Garden Sale May 17-18

By Jessica Klarp

May is garden season in Western North Carolina. With the chance of freezing weather all but a memory, gardeners begin to think seriously about what to plant and how to improve their natural spaces. Black Mountain Beautification Committee (BMBC) hosts a very popular annual garden sale that helps support the organization’s mission to enhance the natural beauty of the town. This year’s sale takes place over two days on Friday, May 17, from 3–7 p.m. and Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Black Mountain Town Square parking lot.

People from all over the region flock to the sale not only because of the beautiful plants and the variety of goods offered but also for the good spirit of fun and community that the members create. “We get so excited when it’s time to start planning for the garden sale,” says Garden Sale chair Roynan Jones. “It’s like Christmas for garden lovers.

During the event, I get goosebumps seeing so many smiling faces surrounded by gorgeous plants and garden crafts.”

This year’s sale will feature prized annuals, carnivorous plants, cut flowers, herbs, native plants, perennials, shrubs, trees and vegetable starts from specialty plant vendors. Garden-related items will include garden décor, bee cabins, garden art and containers, and wood carvings. Some of the vendors in attendance will be Anne Stone Art, Belly Full Plants Nursery, Blue Ridge Exotics, Hidden Acre Nursery, High Country Nursery, Laurel Hill Nursery, Men’s Garden Club of Asheville, Sister of Mother Earth, Specialty Tropicals, Walker Town Farm and Wildwood Herbal, to name a few.

Shari Galant and Renee Soulis head up a relatively new addition to the sale which is a members’ market tent. “The members’ market showcases items and services that BMBC members donate for us to sell at the event,” says Galant.

“These range widely based on member talents and creative inspirations. Though we are still confirming this year’s market items, in previous years the items have included jewelry, landscape consultation, professional sewing services, herb gardens, baskets filled with garden goodies and a veterinarian house call.” Adjacent to the members’ market, baked goods will be for sale.

Adding to the fun and energy of the event are the members who encourage guests to purchase raffle tickets to win plants. The organization tries to make the market as easy and seamless as possible for guests by offering assistance to load purchases into cars and direct guests to vendors.

“It is so special to have so many people come together to create a celebration of spring,” says Jones. “The BMBC garden sale is a labor of love; it is the love of spring, of gardening and our community.”

Proceeds from the Garden Sale help support the Seed Money Award and Community Improvement Award to keep Black Mountain beautiful. With more than 90 active members who clean up litter, decorate seasonally, maintain greenspaces and assist businesses in improving their natural spaces, the BMBC creates events to fund its efforts to maintain the natural appeal of this small town. The non-profit, all-volunteer organization has been working to keep Black Mountain beautiful since 2000.

For more information about BMBC or the Garden Sale visit BlackMountainBeautification.org.