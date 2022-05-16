Black Mountain Garden Sale is May 20-21 at Town Square

The Black Mountain Beautification Committee (BMBC) hosts the 16th Annual Black Mountain Garden Sale Friday, May 20, from 4–8 p.m., and Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale takes place in Black Mountain Town Square’s lower parking lot.

“It’s exciting to be able to have the garden sale after the hiatus due to the pandemic,” says this year’s sale coordinator Roynan Jones. ”It’s such a wonderful spring event for the community.”

The sale will feature annuals, perennials, herbs, native plants, shrubs, trees and vegetable starts from 15 specialty vendors. High Country Nursery, in Fairview, specializes in fine and unusual landscape plants and uncommon specimen trees that are hardy to the local climate. New items from the nursery include a cold-hardy banana, edgeworthia, camellias and several pomegranates. Saturnia Farm, from Clyde, will sell perennials, native plants, native fruit trees, grasses, ferns, medicinals, butterfly host plants and other unique species that are ornamental, useful and ecologically beneficial. Carolina Wild, from Anderson, SC, will sell a large selection of southeastern native plants.

“I have been a part of this event for eight or nine years and I love the people in Black Mountain,” says Carolina Wild owner Christina Bruner. “The Beautification Committee members are always helpful in making sure the vendors are well taken care of and the attendees are always enthusiastic gardeners who appreciate our products.”

A popular aspect of the event is the Clothesline Sale, featuring BMBC members’ products and services for sale. Each participating member displays their offerings on a laminated 8 by 10-inch card hung from a clothes line. Items and services for sale include gourmet dinners, flower arrangements, weeding services, a home visit by a mobile veterinarian and a bluebird house. Raffle tickets for a chance to win plants are also sold. Proceeds help support the Seed Money Award, given each year to an applicant with a project that exemplifies BMBC’s mission to honor the natural beauty of the surrounding mountains and reflect that beauty on the streets and in the lives of local citizens.

Learn more at BlackMountainBeautification.org.