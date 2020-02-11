Camp Rockmont: Fun, Meaningful Community

Camp Rockmont for Boys is an American Camp Association-accredited Christian residential boys’ summer camp in Black Mountain. Founded in 1956 on the former campus of Black Mountain College, Camp Rockmont helps boys develop holistically, with a focus on physical, spiritual, emotional and social wellness.

Beyond the physical wellness one associates with most summer camps— plenty of sunshine and outdoor activity—Rockmont also places an emphasis on experiential wellness. “We believe children grow best when they feel safe and Rockmont is a safe place for everyone who walks through the gates,” says Daniel Weatherby, an assistant director for Camp Rockmont. The camp also teaches social and emotional wellness through healthy communication skills, and spiritual wellness, encouraging every camper to learn more about themselves, their neighbors and their environment.

“Campers and staff work together to create an incredibly fun and meaningful Christian community,” says Weatherby. “Camp Rockmont invites campers to experience the wildness of being a boy outside, the welcoming embrace of a loving community and the wonder of being alive.”

Camp Rockmont is located at 375 Lake Eden Road in Black Mountain. For more information, call 828.686.3885, visit Rockmont.com, or find Camp Rockmont on Instagram and Facebook.