Climate City: Armadillo Crossing

By Joshua Blanco

No, you’re not just seeing things. If that animal you spotted looked a lot like an armadillo, chances are it probably was.

Sure, North Carolina might seem like an unlikely habitat for a creature we often associate with lush South American rainforests or the sprawling prairies of the Texas countryside, but an increase in armadillo populations in neighboring states coupled with milder winters are pushing them to migrate north. And though the first documented sighting occurred in Macon County in 2007, it wasn’t until 2019 that the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission was able to confirm the species was, in fact, reproducing. “It took quite a few years from the time we got our first confirmed observation before we felt comfortable confirming that reproduction is occurring,” says Colleen Olfenbuttel, an NCWRC biologist. “Now we’re certain it is.”

So far, almost all of the confirmed reports have come from the western part of the state, ranging from Cherokee County all the way up to Buncombe and down toward Union. Now that 2021 is finally over, Olfenbuttel is spending her time reviewing all the reports received this year—roughly 200 hundred. “I fully expect we’ll be adding more counties to the list of where we feel we now have established populations that are reproducing,” she says.

But confirming a sighting isn’t as easy as it might sound. As it turns out, a lot of the armadillos people are finding are actually possums or snapping turtles, some of which have already been turned into roadkill. “That’s when we see a lot of mistaken identity,” Olfenbuttel says. “Even if we’re sure what the person saw was an armadillo, we’ve got to have a picture or a carcass.”

However, as armadillos continue to establish their populations, they’re becoming easier to spot. Olfenbuttel has noticed the locations of the reports starting to change, with more people seeing them on trails, in neighborhoods, even their own backyards. And while their burrowing may make them seem like a nuisance, they’re harmless creatures who may come with some interesting ecological benefits. For instance, part of their diet is undesirable invertebrates like the dreaded fire ant. Biologists are also currently studying whether or not their burrows can provide a microhabitat for other wildlife. Based on the preliminary evidence, it seems likely. Any negative effects of this new population are yet to be determined.

So what should you do if you see one? Taking a picture and sending it to the NCWRC for confirmation so they can learn more about them is likely the best course of action. “We need to know if it will have impacts on the ecosystem and other wildlife species,” Olfenbuttel says. “We want to make sure we have the best science available to make wildlife decisions.”

Whatever you do, don’t relocate them. According to Olfenbuttel, moving a non-native species across the state is never a good idea. Not only is the creature unlikely to survive, but it can also carry diseases with it. “What we have is a new resident, and it’s here to stay,” she says. “That’s why it’s important for us to monitor and collect new data, so we can learn how to coexist with our new neighbors.”

To learn more about the nine-banded armadillo, visit NCWildlife.org/armadillo. If you think you’ve spotted one, contact the NC Wildlife Helpline at 866.318.2401 immediately, or email wildlifehelpline@ncwildlife.org.