Come Out for Mills River Day in May

By Allison Taylor

On Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., North River Farms and the Town of Mills River will host the annual Mills River Day, a fun-filled family day that celebrates agriculture, natural resource management and water quality. This free event is a collaboration among North River Farms and other area organizations.

North River Farms is a beautiful and expansive working farm, specializing in hay, corn and produce. Located along the banks of Mills River, North River Farms strives to set an example of farmers working to protect the environment. Owner Jason Davis is always excited to share his farm with visitors. “We look forward to hosting anyone interested in learning more about our agricultural processes, ways in which we work to protect our local water quality and overall environment and those that just want to come out to have a good time,” Davis says. Since opening North River Farms in 1999, Davis has been passionate about sharing his love of farming, and always appreciates opportunities to contribute to his community through events such as Mills River Day.

Activities and entertainment for the day will include live music, vendors, food trucks, farm tours, a tractor show, a horse show, a kid zone with bounce houses and a paintball course. Rain or shine, there will be fun activities for everyone. Three live bands will be playing in the large barn at North River Farms, so there will be some covered areas available if needed. As a new activity at this year’s Mills River Day, Davis Ranch will be onsite with an Open Horse Show that starts at 10 a.m. and goes until the final horse show is complete.

“The Town of Mills River is excited to partner with North River Farms, the Mills River Partnership and the NC Extension office to bring back Mills River Day for 2023,” says Katrina Townsend, recreation program coordinator for the Town of Mills River. “We are enthusiastic about creating a sense of community for residents by facilitating events that honor Mills River’s rich history while celebrating its bright future.”

In addition to hosting events such as Mills River Day, North River Farms also offers farm tours for school, church and club groups. Organized and scheduled tours include hayrides, discussions on crops, equipment, harvesting and the behind-the-scenes activities that keep a farm running. There are also campsites available for rent, guided or membership hunting and fishing options through DB bar D Outfitters, and barn or outdoor space rentals for groups and parties.

For a schedule of events for Mills River Day, visit MillsRiver.org/mrd. For more information on North River Farms or to schedule a group farm tour, visit NorthRiverFarms.co. To learn more about the Open Horse Show or Davis Ranch, visit DavisRanchWNC.com.