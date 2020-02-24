Connecting to Nature Around the World

Compleat Naturalist

By Laura & Hal Mahan

“Use Daily, outdoors in nature. Go on a nature walk, watch birds, and observe trees. Practice respectful outdoor behavior in solitude or take with friends and family. REFILLS: Unlimited. Expires: Never.” ~ Janet Ady, US Fish & Wildlife Service

You feel grumpy, out-of-sorts. You feel a little tired and run-down. The woes of the world are getting to you. What might be the problem? Not enough Vitamin N! Not enough Nature!

We have found that, as business owners, we are especially vulnerable to the condition known as Nature Deficit Disorder. It is difficult to find the time, we say.

Then comes the palm to the forehead. Come on, people! We are so lucky to live here in Western North Carolina, where immersion in nature can be found right outside our doorsteps. Truth be told, you don’t even need to go outdoors to find some Vitamin N—you can simply look out the window.

The term Nature Deficit Disorder was coined several years ago when the book by Richard Louv, Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder, hit the bookshelves. It brought home the fact that today’s youth are becoming more and more detached from the outdoors and more and more attached to technology. When asked why they don’t like going outside, youngsters are likely to point out that there are no electric outlets out there. Playing outdoors for some kids is a thing of the past.

If you have made a resolution to get more Vitamin N into your life, it can be so easy and it does not need to be intimidating. Do not feel like you need to become a scientist or long-distance hiker. Vitamin N can be found by opening the door or looking out a window.

Birds are a great way to start. Set up a simple bird feeder. Try to notice the different birds that you see in your neighborhood. You don’t even need to name them, or you can make up your own names for them. You’ll soon learn, with a basic field guide, that the little gray bird with a crest is a Tufted Titmouse.

Stand outside and listen to the sounds: birds, trees in the wind, insects in summer. Take five minutes a day to look at and listen to the nature that is all around you. Go outside at night and look up at the stars and marvel. You’ll soon be reaping the benefits of Vitamin N.

If you need some specific ideas, check out another book by Richard Louv. Vitamin N: 500 Ways to Enrich the Health & Happiness of Your Family & Community is a wealth of information on specific activities for both kids and adults, plus a practical guidebook for the wider community including schools and the medical community.

You might become convinced, as we have, that including nature in your life is not only beneficial to your health, but essential at any age. Get out there and enjoy nature in Western North Carolina!

