Conservation: NC Bradford Pear Bounty Makes Strides in Eliminating Invasive Trees

By Emma Castleberry

The NC Bradford Pear Bounty program has become a key initiative in North Carolina’s fight against the spread of invasive Bradford pear trees, a cultivar of the Callery pear tree. Launched in 2022, the program is a collaboration between NC State Extension, NC Urban Forest Council, NC Forest Service and NC Wildlife Federation. The premise of the program is simple: providing residents across the state with an opportunity to remove these problematic trees and replace them with native species that support local ecosystems.

Hendersonville, one of the cities benefiting from the program, has seen a tremendous response, with a successful 2024 event that led to another series of tree exchanges in March and April of this year. “NC Bradford Pear Bounty has received an overwhelming positive response from NC residents,” says Kim Strazisar, executive director of the North Carolina Urban Forest Council. “Residents are eager to get rid of these weak, stinky, invasive trees, and we look forward to continuing tree exchange events around the state as long as funding and logistics permit.”

Bradford pears, originally introduced to the US as ornamental trees, have since become a widespread issue in many parts of the country. These trees, known for their attractive spring flowers and quick growth, were once prized for their aesthetic appeal in urban landscapes. However, their rapid spread into natural areas has had severe consequences for local ecosystems. “Bradford pears compete with native grasses, wildflowers, shrubs and young trees, negatively impacting the wildlife and pollinators that depend on those native plant and tree species,” says Natalie Bohorquez, vice president of conservation partnerships for the NC Wildlife Federation.

Beyond their environmental impact, Bradford pears are also structurally weak. Their brittle branches frequently snap under the weight of snow, ice or strong winds, creating hazards in residential areas and contributing to the trees’ relatively short lifespan.

At the event in April, participants were able to exchange their Bradford pear trees for a variety of native species, including Southern Catalpa, Beech, Blackgum and Bald Cypress. “The chosen varieties were based on available rootstock and their compatibility with our local ecosystem,” says Brandy Heatherly, communications coordinator for the City of Hendersonville. “The Hendersonville Tree Board has compiled a list of native species for the area, and their focus this year is planting the ‘right tree in the right place.’ When signing up for this year’s [NC Pear Bounty] event, participants were encouraged to review a ‘Tree Owner’s Manual,’ to help identify which tree is right for their yard.”

The program’s benefits extend beyond simply removing Bradford pears. By replanting with native trees, the program helps to restore balance to local habitats. Native trees provide food, shelter and nesting sites for wildlife, while also supporting pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential to maintaining biodiversity. The act of replacing invasive species with native ones is a small but powerful step toward preserving the state’s natural heritage and improving the quality of life for all residents.

While the program continues to gain traction, the fight against Bradford pears is far from over. Despite the widespread efforts, these invasive trees remain a persistent problem in many parts of North Carolina. Dr. Kelly Oten, assistant professor and Extension specialist at NC State University, stresses that while complete eradication is unlikely, slowing the spread is still an achievable goal. “Callery pear hasn’t been banned in NC, so awareness is our best tool,” Oten says. “We know we can’t stop it completely, but our goal is to slow the fire hose to a trickle.” The hope is that through continued education and efforts like the Bradford Pear Bounty, the presence of these invasive trees will gradually decrease, allowing native species to thrive once again.

For homeowners looking to participate, the tree removal process is an essential part of the program. While residents are responsible for removing the trees, the program provides support in the form of discounts from certified tree care service providers, making the process more affordable. Homeowners are also encouraged to take before-and-after photos of their trees to ensure proper documentation, which helps maintain the integrity of the exchange process.

Looking to the future, the NC Bradford Pear Bounty program aims to continue expanding its reach and impact. With each event, more residents are educated about the importance of removing invasive species and replacing them with trees that allow for the restoration of native habitats and promote healthier, more sustainable ecosystems.

Learn more at TreeBountyNC.com.