Conservation: SAHC Transfers Roan Land to Forest Service

By Emma Castleberry

The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy (SAHC) recently transferred 91 acres in the Highlands of Roan to the USDA Forest Service. This tract, called the Roan Mountain Gateway, will be added to Pisgah National Forest.

SAHC acquired the acreage in two tracts between 2014 and 2016 and has been managing the land for plant and animal habitat. The transfer was made possible with support from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was recently permanently and fully funded after a decades-long political effort.

The hope is that this new public land will offer space to alleviate overcrowding at the popular Carvers Gap hiking area, which has seen negative impacts from overuse including degraded trail conditions, trash and human waste, dangerous parking, erosion and the presence of invasive species. “The area around Carver’s Gap is one of the most accessible and scenic parts of the Appalachian Trail in our region,” says Marquette Crockett, Highlands of Roan stewardship director with SAHC. “It also happens to be one of the most rare and fragile grassy bald ecosystems in our nation. We believe that spreading out the love by providing alternative parking, trails and views would take some of the pressure off fragile habitats around Carver’s Gap. It would also give people the opportunity to have alternative, high-quality recreation experiences on the Roan, providing incredible views into North Carolina and protecting gorgeous streams.” The Roan Mountain Gateway property includes several large areas that could act as parking and picnic spaces within the right of way of Highway 261. “These areas could be utilized by visitors with little impact to the property, as they are already mowed and maintained,” says Crockett.

This parcel is also particularly important because it protects the viewshed along the Appalachian National Scenic Trail. “Additionally,” says USFS district ranger Jen Barnhart, “it protects the headwaters of Carvers Gap Creek, a North Carolina-classified ‘high quality water’ stream that flows into the North Toe River, a watershed providing drinking water to North Carolina residents.” The high-elevation tract also provides habitat for many species, including neo-tropical migratory birds like the Golden-winged Warbler and the American Woodcock.

Registration is now open for the week of virtual June Jamboree events hosted by SAHC. The celebration will include two Zoom Q&As, a virtual social hour, an iNaturalist Scavenger Hunt Challenge, and release of videos about habitat management and conservation in the Roan and a beginner hiking video. A full schedule of events and registration links can be found at Appalachian.org/june-jamboree-2021.