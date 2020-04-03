Wilma Dykeman Legacy To Host Environmental Economics Forum

The Wilma Dykeman Legacy presents Green Money: Nature Makes Good Business Sense, an economic forum taking place on January 28-29, 2021, at The Collider in downtown Asheville. The forum will explore the intersection of economics and environment and the ways in which preservation and conservation can be profitable endeavors. Green Money celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birthday of Wilma Dykeman, an environmental pioneer, as well as the 65th anniversary of her 1955 watershed study, The French Broad. “Wilma became one of the true environmental pioneers of the 20th century, so I think it’s fitting now to recognize that past and to move forward, as she would have wanted, in knowledge and commitment,” says Jim Stokely, Wilma’s son and president of the Wilma Dykeman Legacy.

The forum will be a series of four two-hour panels featuring a number of experts in both fields as well as community leaders who can offer local insight to a general audience. “The panels—Natural Costs and Benefits, Valuing the Environment, Policy Choices and Climate Change—touch on major topics in the growing field of environmental economics,” says Stokely. Panelists include Dr. Susan Kask, founder of Values2Action LLC; author Dan Pierce, who is a distinguished interdisciplinary professor of the Mountain South at UNC Asheville; Michael Fisher, former senior economist with Abt Associates and a specialist in clean water and energy/climate change policy; and Julie Mayfield, co-director of the nonprofit MountainTrue, among many others.

Tickets are $40 for general admission and $20 for students. Capacity is limited to 175, so advanced ticket purchase is recommended. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WilmaDykemanLegacy.simpletix.com/e/51910.