DB bar D Outfitters Hosts Guided Turkey Hunts

By Allison Taylor

With turkey hunting season opening on April 9 and running through May 8, it’s a great time to start planning for a turkey hunting excursion. North Carolina is home to the Eastern Wild Turkey, which can be found throughout all 100 counties in the state. In 1970, the turkey population was estimated at 2,000 birds, but through relocation, habitat management and designated sanctuaries, the population now thrives at an estimated population of 270,000.

DB bar D Outfitters is located in Mills River, and offers guided hunting experiences in both North and South Carolina. Ryan Waldrep, an outfitter assistant and guide with DB bar D Outfitters, enjoys sharing his love of hunting with anyone interested in learning more.

“Turkey hunting is a visual and audible form of hunting, with turkeys often getting within 10 or 15 yards away without even knowing you are there,” says Waldrep. “Turkeys are, by far, my favorite game animal here in North Carolina, because you are directly communicating with the animal, trying to deceive it by mimicking the calls and sounds that a wild turkey makes.”

Turkey hunting in Western North Carolina is unique due to our area’s diverse terrain, with opportunities for hunting in high-elevation mountainous terrain, mid-elevation hardwood hollers and low-land forests along agricultural fields. The feathers of the birds display gorgeous iridescent tones of blues, greens, purples and browns.

DB bar D Outfitters enjoys working with clients to structure a hunt to suit personal preferences. There are opportunities to hunt in a blind or on foot, and guides are happy to discuss those options and help in any way they can. “Give us a call to book your Western North Carolina turkey hunting experience,” Waldrep says. “Nothing compares to hearing a big Tom gobble on the roost at sunrise.”

