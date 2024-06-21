Enjoy Wet Wading Fly Fishing This Summer

By Allison Taylor

With the first day of summer, everyone settles in for warmer weather in the months ahead. As the temperatures climb, the cool water of the rivers becomes a welcome retreat from the heat. And, for those that enjoy fly fishing, it’s a great time to ditch the waders to enjoy some wet wading.

In the cooler winter months, fly fishing while wearing waders is always associated with keeping dry. Once the seasons shift to summer, the water and air begin to warm and can make wearing waders uncomfortable. “Every year around late May to early June, I put the waders away and bring out the wet wading gear,” says Ryan Waldrep, outfitter manager and guide for DB bar D Outfitters in Mills River.

Wet wading is not only a wonderful way to beat the heat but also provides an extremely easy opportunity to sample fly fishing with a lesser amount of necessary gear to purchase. Quick-dry hiking pants or shorts can replace the waders. “If your wading boots are a size or two larger than your normal shoe size, you can either wear thicker wool socks for a more snug fit, or you can purchase a pair of neoprene booties that will help your boots fit better,” Waldrep says.

Several fly shops in the area sell wet wading supplies and staff members enjoy sharing their expertise of what will best fit the needs for the water that the person intends to fish. On the southern end of Transylvania County between Brevard and Lake Toxaway is Headwaters Outfitters, and at the main entrance to Pisgah National Forest in Brevard is Davidson River Outfitters.

Both of these shops as well as DB bar D Outfitters offer knowledgeable guide services on a variety of waters. Waldrep enjoys sharing his love of fly fishing with beginners looking to learn, and those that are seasoned and interested in adding to their skill set. “We are passionate about fishing, and love guiding others into the water, especially when we see the success of a client landing fish out of our beautiful rivers,” Waldrep says. The guides at DB bar D Outfitters can be as hands-on with instruction as requested, to include honing-in skills such as casting and reading the river, or they can simply assist with a relaxing day outdoors. All necessary equipment can be provided, as well as a fishing license.

For more information on DB bar D Outfitters, to inquire about booking a guided trip or to learn about fly fishing memberships on private waters, visit DBbarD.com.