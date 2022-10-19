In Bloom: Bur Oak

By Suzanne Wodek

Quercus macrocarpa, the bur oak, commonly spelled burr oak, is a species of oak tree native to eastern North America in the Fagaceae (beech) family. It is the most majestic of all North American oaks. Other common names include mossycup, blue oak or scrub oak. Quercus comes from the classical Latin name for “oak,” and macrocarpa from the Greek words macro meaning “large” and carpa meaning “fruit,” in reference to the large acorn size.

This medium to large deciduous oak typically grows 60-80 feet with a broad, spreading rounded crown. It is easily grown in average to medium well-drained soil in full sun. It prefers a moist, well-drained loam, but adapts to a wide range of soil conditions. This tree is generally considered to be a low-maintenance, long-lived (200 to 300 years) tree. The large acorns are oval with fringed burry caps and are an important food source for wildlife. It may take up to 35 years for this tree to bear the first crop of acorns. These acorns are the preferred food for wood ducks, wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, rabbits, mice, squirrels and other rodents.

Upcoming Events

Woody Botany in the Off Season with Marc Williams

Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Meet at the Visitors Center for this outdoor class which will focus primarily on a plant walk around the gardens during the start of the most challenging time to botanize during the year. Once the flowers, fruits and leaves are mostly gone, one must turn to more subtle clues to determine the identification of many plants. We will engage in a dialogue about off-season woody plant characteristics, ethnobotanical applications and various resources available for further study.

Ethnobiologist Marc Williams has studied the people, plant, mushroom and microbe interconnection intensively while learning to employ botanicals and other life forms for food, medicine and beauty in a regenerative manner. His training includes a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies concentrating in Sustainable Agriculture with a minor in Business from Warren Wilson College and a Master’s degree in Appalachian Studies concentrating in Sustainable Development with a minor in Geography and Planning from Appalachian State University.

Cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Space is limited; call to register.

