In Bloom: Cutleaf Coneflower

By Suzanne Wodek

Rudbeckia laciniata, commonly called cutleaf coneflower, is a perennial flower in the Asteraceae (aster) family. Other common names include green-headed coneflower and sochan. The genus name honors Olof Rudbeck (1630-1702), a Swedish botanist and founder of the Botanical Garden of Uppsala University in Sweden where Carl Linnaeus was professor of botany.

Cutleaf coneflower prefers moist soils in rich woodlands or along streams and other bodies of water. It may grow to 9 feet tall in the wild, but typically grows 3-4 feet tall in cultivation. Daisy-like flowers three and a half inches across with reflexed drooping, yellow rays and dome-like, green center disks are deeply lobed with light green leaves. It blooms mid- to late summer.

The blooms provide nectar to butterflies and seeds that are eaten by Goldfinches. The leaves and stems are used as food and medicine. It has been harvested by the Cherokee community for thousands of years.

Upcoming Events



All About Butterflies & Moths with Sharon Mammoser

Monday, July 8, 6–7:30 p.m.

Most of us recognize a monarch butterfly and a luna moth, but how much do we really know about our 177,500 Lepidoptera friends? This class explores the major butterfly and moth groups, and their relationships with plants as caterpillars and adults, their role in pollination and their value to birds. $25. Meet at the Visitor Center, Butler Room (indoor class)

Introduction to Papermaking with Kudzu for Children & Adults with Jessika Raisor

Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This class is a great hands-on class for kids and families. Recommended for children ages 7 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants will start with raw fibers and prep them for the papermaking process. Afterwards, we will learn what tools are used in papermaking and get our hands wet as we “pull” a sheet. Everyone will leave the class with unique sheets of stationery to take home and use for art, letters, bookmarks or wherever your creativity leads you! Jessika Raisor is a Kentucky papermaker, artist and educator. $35 for non-members; 25 percent off for Asheville Botanical Garden members. Meet at the Visitor Center, Butler Room (indoor class).

Asheville Botanical Garden, located at 151 W.T. Weaver Boulevard, is a nonprofit organization housing a collection of plants native to the Southern Appalachian Mountains. Gardens are open sunrise to sunset. The gift shop, carrying garden-themed items and books, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated and memberships are encouraged. Membership benefits include a discount of 10 percent on purchases in the gift shop, an extensive collection of gardening and nature books in the Cole Library that members can check out (reference collection not included), our quarterly New Leaf newsletter, and tours and programs at a reduced rate. Learn more at AshevilleBotanicalGarden.org.