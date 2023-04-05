In Bloom: Rue Anemone

By Suzanne Wodek

Thalictrum thalictroides, commonly called Rue Anemone, is a native woodland flower that is one of the earliest to flower in the spring. It is in the Ranunculaceae (buttercup) family. The white or pink flowers appear in loose clusters above whorls of three-lobed leaves, but each flower has its own stem that stays relatively short, around 8 inches. This versatile perennial is slightly fragrant, making it unappealing to most deer and rabbits. Anemones also make a spectacular cut flower.

Once ripe, the seeds fall to the ground. Seeds that germinate form tiny seedlings, then take three or more years to flower. Pollen-foraging bees and flies pollinate the flowers.

Rue anemone grows naturally in the wild on wooded slopes and ridges and goes dormant in the summer months. This plant prefers well-drained, sandy, organically rich soil in partial to full shade. The tuberous roots are considered edible and Native Americans used infusions derived from the roots to treat vomiting and diarrhea.

Upcoming Events

Using Biological Control with Beneficial Nematodes with Dr. Camila Filgueiras

Friday, April 7, 2–4 p.m.

In this short course, participants will learn how to control insect pests using beneficial nematodes, not pesticides. We will be exploring the fascinating world of below-ground biological control and discuss how entomopathogenic nematodes can control hard to manage below-ground insect pests. Through hands-on interactive activities with these organisms, participants will learn about the life cycles of these beneficial nematodes, where to obtain them, how to check their viability and strategies to apply them for managing insect pests. We will also discuss the importance of healthy nematode communities for building pest-resistant soils that nourish plants in a sustainable manner.

Moss & Lichen Walk: Small Wonders with Sue Studlar

Saturday, April 22, 2–4 p.m.

Join Sue Studlar for an exploration of the hidden world of bryophytes (mosses and liverworts) and lichens in the Botanical Gardens at Asheville (BGA). Learn to distinguish bryophytes from lichens and to recognize distinctive species that are specialized for survival in particular niches. Consider the beautiful micro-architecture of these small but powerful organisms with the help of a hand lens. We will discuss their crucial roles in ecosystems, such as cycling of nutrients and water and providing homes for small animals.

Spring Wildflower Walk with Dr. David Clarke

Saturday, April 29, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

David Clarke will lead a walk through the BGA and share a botanical perspective on the plants we encounter. As botanists, we are tasked with sharing a broad and deep knowledge of plants, placing our local flora in the context of evolutionary change over vast expanses of space and time.

Spring Bird Walk with Dr. Andrew Laughlin

Sunday, April 30, 8:30–10 a.m.

Join us for an easy, early morning bird walk in the BGA led by Dr. Andrew Laughlin, longtime birder and UNCA associate professor and researcher. As we look for, listen to and enjoy the birds, we’ll learn to recognize their songs and calls. Field guides are helpful but not required. Bring binoculars if you have them and dress for rain or shine.

Space is limited for programs. Register online at AshevilleBotanicalGardens.org. Cost is $35 for non-members with 25 percent off for BGA members.