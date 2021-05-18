In Bloom: Shooting Star

By Suzanne Wodek

Primula meadia, commonly known as shooting star or eastern shooting star, is a native species of flowering plant in the primrose family. The leafless flower stalks rise 6”–20” this time of year with several unusual blooms. The 1-inch flowers have five white petals and a cluster of yellow stamens that converge to a point, thus giving the flowers the appearance of a shooting star plummeting to earth. Its name honors the English physician Richard Mead (1673-1754).

This plant grows best in moist, well-drained soil in part shade. Avoid poorly drained sites. Use in a woodland garden, on a slope or in a rock garden. Since the plant typically goes dormant by mid-summer and the foliage disappears, seed-raised plants need three or more years of growth before they are large enough to bloom.

Bumblebees and other native bees are the main pollinators of shooting star, with the exception of honey bees because the flower does not provide nectar. To extract the pollen from the narrow tube, bees vibrate their bodies against the tube, shaking the pollen out. This is called buzz pollination. There are no serious insect or disease problems and deer are not fond of this plant.

According to some history books, Native Americans used shooting star to aid women through pregnancy. It was also worshiped by the Greeks since they believed this plant was cared for by the gods.

