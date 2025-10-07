In Bloom: Showy Gentian

By Elaine Smyth

Fall brings spectacular floral displays to the Blue Ridge. Golden yellow and royal purple abound, with ironweed, goldenrods and asters, and Joe Pye Weed making a show along the Parkway. But there’s more to be seen if you have the time and inclination to stop and walk a bit. October is the time to enjoy the more delicate charms of Gentiana decora, the Showy or Appalachian Gentian, widely found in our mountains along trails and roadsides.

This beautiful species produces flowers in a variety of colors, including pale pink, purple and blue, but perhaps its most striking version has white blossoms striped with blue. You may see other gentians—there are ten different Gentiana species in the state—along the trail, as well. Beloved by pollinators, many species of gentians have flowers that are closed at the top, forcing bumblebees and other insects to burrow inside to get to the nectar and, by accident, assist with pollination. Although you may see Showy Gentians closed while still in bud, their flowers do open fully, showing off their jaunty blue pinstripes.

Gentians are named for King Gentius of Illyria (the present-day Balkans), who reportedly used a decoction from the plant to treat a plague that attacked his people some 2,200 years ago. Loaded with bitter glycosides, gentian extracts have been used as digestive aids, anti-inflammatories, and for healing wounds for centuries. Though useful and beautiful, native gentians are short-lived perennials and not easily kept in the garden. Enjoy them in the wild this fall!

