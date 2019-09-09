In Bloom: Snakeroot

Native Grasses Sunday, September 22, 2–4 p.m.

This class will start in the Butler Room and continue in the Gardens. Participants will gain an appreciation of diverse native grass flora here in the Southern Appalachians with an emphasis on WNC. The natural communities in which grasses occur will be discussed and specimens of common native grasses will be provided for differentiating species and identifying key characteristics. Gary Kauffman has been the botanist/ecologist program manager for the National Forests in NC since April of 2007. Since 2002, he has coordinated the invasive plant program across four NC forests and continues to serve as the Forest botanical products specialist. Other duties include planning revision at the forest level, restoration of rare plant populations and rare plant communities, and NEPA compliance for forest projects. He has a master’s degree in botany/mycology and has been with the US Forest Service since 1992.

Participants must pre-register and pre-pay for classes by calling 828-252-5190. Cost for the workshop is $15 for BGA members and $20 for non-members.