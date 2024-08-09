In Bloom: Switchgrass

By Suzanne Wodek

Panicum virgatum, commonly called switchgrass, is a native, perennial, warm-season bunch grass. It is hardy and deep-rooted, growing up to 8 feet tall. Due to its height, it can form an effective wind erosion barrier. Once established, a stand can survive for ten years or longer.

Common uses include soil conservation, erosion control and as a drought-resistant ornamental grass. It is the preferred larval host plant of the Dargida rubripennis, or pink streak moth.

Upcoming Events

Pollinator-Friendly Pest Management, with Brannen Basham

Monday, August 12, 6-7:30 p.m.

Sometimes the cure can seem worse than the disease. So it is with pesticides for insects, funguses and invasive exotic weeds. This class provides pointers on defining what is truly a pest and when and how to manage it with the least harm to pollinators. Insects sometimes viewed as pests, like wasps, are among the best pest managers, and diversity is a gardener’s best friend. Instructor Brannen Basham, with his wife Jill Jacobs, owns Spriggly’s Beescaping, a nature education and habitat restoration business in Western North Carolina.

