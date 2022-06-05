In Bloom: Trumpet Vine

By Suzanne Wodek

Campsis radicans, commonly known as trumpet vine, is a species of flowering vine in the Bignoniacae family. Campsis comes from the Greek word kampe, meaning “bent,” in reference to the bent stamens on the plant’s flowers. Radicans means “with stems that root.” Other common names include trumpet creeper, hummingbird vine and foxglove vine. Some people experience skin redness and itching after coming in contact with the leaves, thus cow itch vine is another popular common name.

Trumpet vine is a dense, vigorous, fast-growing, deciduous woody vine that grows to 40 feet in height. It grows well on arbors, fences, telephone poles and trees. It is easily grown in a wide variety of soils in full sun to part shade. The waxy, trumpet-shaped flowers are 3-1/2 inches long and are orange to reddish-orange in color. The flowers are followed by large seed pods that dry and eventually split apart and release hundreds of brown paper-like seeds. The nectar of the trumpet-shaped flowers are very attractive to Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, bumblebees and honeybees.

The plant also provides good cover and a nesting habitat for many species of songbirds. The foliage is toxic to mammalian herbivores and thus they do not bother the plants.

Upcoming Event

Woody Plant Natural History Walk with Ron Lance

Saturday, June 11, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Meet at the Visitors Center for this outdoor class which will focus on the natural history of our native plants. Enjoy the sights, sounds and scents of the plants and learn how fruits and seeds are used by wildlife and humans. Identification tips are one part of the broad narrative of the natural history of our trees, shrubs and herbs. Lance is a biologist and land manager with the North American Land Trust and currently the caretaker of a 3,000-acre, privately owned trace of land near Glenville. He has held posts in education, natural history interpretation, biology, forestry, botany and horticulture since 1975.

Cost is $15 for BGA members and $20 for non-members. Space is limited. Call to register.

