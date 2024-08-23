Outdoors: New Asheville Company Promotes Simple, Straightforward Nutrition for an Active Lifestyle

By Emma Castleberry

Asheville is a hub of outdoor activity—from our robust calendar of race events to our impressive network of trails for hiking and biking, we are a community centered around getting outside and moving our bodies. And to do that, you need the right kind of fuel.

Laura Jorgensen, chief endurance officer (CEO) of Fuel Goods, is a former professional cyclist that, alongside her teammate and co-founder Courteney Lowe (chief operating officer), decided to open up the business in Asheville because of its reputation as an active, progressive place.

“When we were still racing bikes professionally,” she says, “we were drawn to Asheville for its incredible riding and vibrant outdoor community. What we didn’t anticipate was discovering such a warm, inclusive community that truly felt like home.”

Fuel Goods is a sports nutrition company that strives to redefine what it means to be an athlete. “The sports nutrition industry historically has been geared toward a narrow definition of athleticism that can be daunting for many,” says Jorgensen. “At Fuel Goods, we break down those barriers with a marketplace where everyone is welcome.”

Fuel Goods endeavors to make a sometimes complex industry simple and relatable: it considers who you are, what you like and what level of activity you’re doing, then suggests snacks, gels, hydration powders, chews and supplements that will best support your goals. Anyone who has impulsively signed up for a triathlon, started training, and then found themselves spending hours poring over protein powder reviews online will certainly appreciate the company’s mission. Likewise, seasoned athletes can enjoy the flexibility and individualized nature of Fuel Goods’ “Build Your Own Box” option. “Whether you’re just beginning your journey and need us to curate the perfect box of nutrition for you, or you’re an experienced athlete who knows exactly what works and prefers to pick and choose on your own, we meet you where you are,” says Jorgensen.

When she made the decision to headquarter Fuel Goods in Asheville, she was warned about talent and resource gaps that might not make it the best place for a start-up. “We saw it differently,” she says. “It’s a classic chicken-or-the-egg scenario: successful startups can catalyze the influx of talent and resources. Nothing will change if nothing changes. We know it won’t be easy, but we’re not afraid of tackling hard things and are committed to contributing positively to the city’s economic landscape, attracting high paying jobs, and being part of the change that transforms Asheville into a thriving hub for innovation.”

For Jorgensen, proper nutrition can mean the difference between a new activity becoming a joyful lifelong hobby for someone, or them abandoning it in frustration. “Too many people let underfueling or poor fueling steal their joy and miss out on the enjoyment of exercise—we know because we’ve been there,” she says. “We aim to make the whole process, from selection to delivery to consumption, convenient and enjoyable so everyone can discover the profound impact of what nourishing your body with good fuel can mean.”

You won’t find a random selection of products on the Fuel Goods website. Each item has been vetted for alignment with the company’s pillars of inclusivity, transparency and integrity. “There’s no room to settle for mediocre brand values when so many companies are doing incredible work,” says Jorgensen. Products are also evaluated by a team of nutrition experts and then tested by real-world athletes to ensure their quality.

Fuel Goods, at its core, is about access and encouraging a broader community of active people. “If you move your body, we’re here for you,” says Jorgensen. “I think the elite nature of the industry has overlooked an entire group of people and left many without the knowledge or resources to fully discover how transformative proper fueling can be. We’re dedicated to changing that by making high-quality nutrition relatable and accessible so everyone can experience how much better life can be when you tackle it well fueled.”

Learn more at FuelGoods.com.